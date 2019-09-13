American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Gm Advisory Group Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Trimmed Holding

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 3.06 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 11,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.78 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 683,302 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Peru S.A.A. at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Scotiabank beats earnings expectations; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,467 shares to 6,893 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 14,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.31 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47 million and $318.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 5,951 shares to 289,984 shares, valued at $31.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 22,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

