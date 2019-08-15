American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Gabelli Funds Has Cut Its Holding by $3.06 Million; As Metlife (MET) Stock Price Rose, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Boosted by $546,084 Its Stake

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 13,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 178,749 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, up from 165,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 6.16 million shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 28,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.72 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $122.51. About 2.58M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

