American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Lifted Holding by $72.93 Million; Rwc Asset Management Llp Position In Ebay (EBAY) Was Lifted

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 141.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 454,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 773,987 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75M, up from 319,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 6.29M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 669,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368.02 million, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 2.14 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn) by 1.90 million shares to 12.90M shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Services invested in 716 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 2.27 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Ally Financial has 30,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Co stated it has 472,477 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.82 million shares. North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Sarasin Partners Llp holds 0.15% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 212,318 shares. Cibc Bank Usa accumulated 22,790 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 96 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research has 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 358,162 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland owns 275,948 shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 9,489 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability holds 111,446 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation reported 613,760 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.19M shares to 5.08 million shares, valued at $599.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 502,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock has invested 2.76% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Dodge Cox reported 23.58M shares. Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 45,508 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs owns 2.96M shares. Cs Mckee LP holds 0.74% or 77,290 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt has 2,035 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 43,349 shares. 3,105 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors Inc. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 0.92% or 12,840 shares. Stifel holds 0.2% or 634,673 shares. Private Wealth accumulated 1,850 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 58,413 shares. Excalibur Mngmt holds 6,011 shares. Navellier & Inc stated it has 2,932 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs owns 2,649 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

