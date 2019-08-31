American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Lifted Position; Caz Investments LP Has Lowered Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) Holding by $431,800

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 9.37 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 billion, up from 7.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.17M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (BX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy Mon, 3/26/2018, 6:30 PM; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable Earnings $502M; 01/05/2018 – MO Tecnologias Enters Into An Agreement With Blackstone Merchant Services To Offer MCA In The USA; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone tops estimates, AUM hits record $450bn; 05/04/2018 – The majority of institutional investors including longtime partner Blackstone Group are leaving the hedge fund, according to a person familiar with the situation; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT TO BUY IPREO FROM BLACKSTONE, GOLDMAN MERCHANT; 13/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE POOL SAID TO OWN PASSIVE ROCKPOINT STAKE, ABOUT 20%; 04/04/2018 – BX SEES PROGRAM WITH $40B CAPITAL VEHICLE EQUITY COMMITMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Hospitality Net: Blackstone Agrees to $4.8 Billion LaSalle Hotel Deal – Bloomberg.com; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – GRANPEESHEH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers accumulated 10,700 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 145,733 are owned by Comerica Bank. Laffer holds 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 31,338 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs owns 2,649 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Gru invested in 346,598 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8,292 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Mraz Amerine Associate has invested 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Williams Jones Assocs Lc has 0.32% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Autus Asset Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bridges Management has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wellington Shields Co Ltd Liability Company reported 0.55% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Thomasville Comml Bank has 4,331 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Excalibur Management Corp accumulated 6,011 shares or 0.62% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.63% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 21.12 million shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited Com invested in 160,480 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Company accumulated 54,000 shares. Marvin And Palmer Assocs has 3.8% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, City has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel stated it has 0.2% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Adirondack invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Macquarie Group owns 9,013 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 3.03M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 10.47 million shares. 10,000 were reported by American National Registered Inv Advisor. Somerset Gru Lc stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Girard Prns Ltd has invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Pekin Hardy Strauss invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Crosspoint Cap Strategies Lc reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.83 million for 21.08 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.