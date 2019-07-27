American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Central Securities Has Lifted Position; Cantillon Capital Management Increased Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $25.31 Million; Share Price Rose

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22M shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85 million shares traded or 123.59% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 20,282 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $135.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 625,445 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $20.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0% stake. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Davis R M holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,184 shares. 206,379 are owned by Torray Ltd Com. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Beach Investment Counsel Pa reported 7,733 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corporation owns 731 shares. Bennicas Assocs Inc stated it has 18,000 shares. Sol Cap Management Com holds 14,845 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability owns 99,617 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Community Services Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,000 shares. Waverton Inv stated it has 21,041 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Country Retail Bank stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fruth Inv Mngmt reported 11,950 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

