American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Increased Its Stake by $325,704; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Cut Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $626,175 as Market Valuation Rose

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 36,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 1.04 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 37,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74M, down from 40,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $231.32. About 890,456 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va holds 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 27,450 shares. Srb Corp reported 2,474 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Com owns 20.66 million shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 8,631 shares. Beacon stated it has 510 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 68,445 shares. Van Strum Towne stated it has 1,164 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Com Ma invested 1.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nordea Mngmt reported 0.71% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Woodstock Corp reported 69,809 shares stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 12.25 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Bainco Invsts holds 47,561 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 408,973 shares. Markel accumulated 920,000 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.95 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $637.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,500 shares to 5,045 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 98,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 808,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot trims full-year sales outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Home Depot Explains Its Reduced Expectations – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Express and Parley for the Oceans Announce First-Ever Card Made Primarily with Reclaimed Plastic from Parley and Launch a Global Campaign to #BackOurOceans – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Houthis Cut Saudi Oil Supply, Who Wins? Hint: Not E&P Oil Names. Fintech Firesale, And Goldman Spoils Apple – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,821 shares to 275,832 shares, valued at $47.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,905 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).