American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.20 Million; Skylands Capital Boosted Its Mastec (MTZ) Stake by $1.07 Million

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 20,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 47,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.14. About 4.29 million shares traded or 30.04% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 118,450 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 96,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $64.94. About 702,417 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,518 shares to 49,888 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,650 shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Brief History of Apple’s Payment Revolution – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,250 were reported by Karpas Strategies Ltd. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Birch Hill Investment has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pecaut And invested in 8,652 shares. Cornercap Counsel has 1,899 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.19% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stratos Wealth stated it has 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company holds 84,212 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 1.30 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 15,200 were accumulated by Selway Asset Mgmt. Ckw Financial Group Incorporated stated it has 1,400 shares. Cornerstone Prns Limited Com holds 782,924 shares. Highland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 36,710 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated reported 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Chevy Chase Holdings has invested 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 27,300 shares to 94,025 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,800 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why MasTec Shares Rocketed 23% Higher in August – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.