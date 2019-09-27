American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Cut Stake by $111.84 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Oakmont Partners Trimmed by $580,320 Its Stake

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 909,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 10.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 billion, down from 11.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.83. About 1.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,051 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $877,000, down from 11,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $119.63. About 2.71 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.82 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,100 shares to 19,375 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stralem And reported 2.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 45,333 shares. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 26,619 shares. Mcrae Cap Mngmt reported 3,354 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt has invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aspiriant Limited Liability Co invested 0.25% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas owns 246,823 shares. 157.51 million are owned by Vanguard Grp. Northstar Gru holds 3,705 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings stated it has 1.63 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 238,064 were accumulated by Welch Group Inc Limited. Moreover, Rmb Cap Lc has 0.28% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 87,889 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 12,833 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.75% stake.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.13M shares to 12.25M shares, valued at $1.14B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 811,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.28 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.