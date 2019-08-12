American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Barr E S & Co Lowered Its Position by $1.65 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Epam Sys (EPAM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 33,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 136,838 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $186.74. About 275,172 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 15,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 213,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 228,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $123.95. About 2.60 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 3,960 shares to 292,235 shares, valued at $26.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 35,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.90 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 72,074 shares to 520,744 shares, valued at $22.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 25,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,051 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL).

