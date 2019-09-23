American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Raised Position; As Accenture Plc Ireland Cl A (ACN) Market Value Rose, Congress Asset Management Company Upped Its Position by $570,400

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Cl A (ACN) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 362,982 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.07M, up from 359,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $192.95. About 1.21 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 93,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 878,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.41 million, up from 785,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.23. About 3.23 million shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 140,225 shares to 882,402 shares, valued at $113.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,554 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Fincl stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.43% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 120,954 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.35% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 2.16M shares. 30.56M were reported by Massachusetts Fin Ser Co Ma. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 40,598 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Davis R M stated it has 129,952 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 16,176 shares. Lincoln Cap Lc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Freestone Limited Co, a Washington-based fund reported 42,693 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 126,600 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service invested in 1,727 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors reported 19,061 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.43% stake.

