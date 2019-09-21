American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Affinity Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Dodge & Cox Raised Its Holding in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $1.20 Billion

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 24.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 54.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74B, up from 30.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 7.92M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 43.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 19,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 25,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, down from 45,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38 million shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 23.66M shares to 21.74 million shares, valued at $1.53B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,515 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Washington Tru Bancorp invested in 0.07% or 8,759 shares. World Asset Management invested in 0.13% or 53,681 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Group Incorporated reported 719,279 shares stake. Encompass Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 4.61% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership holds 66,854 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Murphy Cap Management Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,299 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc owns 103,270 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Regions Financial stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Adirondack reported 643 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Com Tn accumulated 304 shares. Tompkins Finance reported 4,556 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0% or 4,910 shares. Retirement Planning Group holds 0.06% or 5,407 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Limited Co owns 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 59,273 shares. American National Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.7% or 10,110 shares. Pacifica Capital Limited reported 18,438 shares stake. Psagot House Ltd holds 59,119 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Holding Lc owns 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 18,818 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.24% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sather Inc reported 8,727 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 11.35M shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.3% or 550,334 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.45% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 48,497 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 72,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Autus Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,497 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.18% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 164,259 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 240,620 shares. Adirondack Tru has 2,880 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

