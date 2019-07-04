American Express Co (AXP) Share Value Rose While Scotia Capital Has Lowered Holding; General Mtrs Co (GM) Valuation Declined While Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Decreased by $2.60 Million Its Position

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 82.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 70,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,728 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546,000, down from 84,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 4.31M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM Outlines New South Korea Labor Deal; 06/03/2018 – Uber’s self-driving trucks haul cargo on Arizona highways; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS CO, SOFTBANK VISION FUND INVESTMENTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE CAPITAL NEEDED TO REACH COMMERCIALIZATION AT SCALE STARTING IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.32 –THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – GM CLOSED GUNSAN PLANT; CUTS HEADCOUNT TO ABOUT 13K FROM 17K; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN SAYS BY PHONE; 26/04/2018 – S. KOREA FINANCE MINISTER, OFFICIALS DISCUSSED KUMHO, GM ISSUES; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank Vision Fund to invest $2.25 bln in GM Cruise; 05/04/2018 – GM BREWERIES 4Q NET 246.7M RUPEES VS 103.2M; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 59.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 20,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 35,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53M shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 6.72 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 33,254 shares to 130,768 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 16,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 33,254 shares to 130,768 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola European Partners by 16,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5,540 shares to 7,411 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.