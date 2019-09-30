American Express Co. (AXP) Share Value Rose While Focused Investors Lowered Stake by $5.71 Million; As Visa (Call) (V) Market Valuation Rose, Citigroup Has Upped Its Holding by $248.32 Million

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co. (AXP) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 46,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.27 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $118.7. About 1.17 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 148.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 1.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.41 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417.39M, up from 969,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 2.96M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 12/03/2018 – Tillerson Lands in Chad to Show Support Despite Visa-Ban Dispute; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 114,800 shares to 936,700 shares, valued at $121.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.27 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

