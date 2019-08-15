American Express Co (AXP) Share Value Rose While Beck Mack & Oliver Has Decreased Position; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $3.89 Million as Share Value Rose

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 355,196 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82 million, down from 358,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $122.36. About 2.69M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 71.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 12,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,279 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 18,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $373.46. About 873,984 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice Pres; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 12/04/2018 – Strengthening Partnerships: Sikorsky’s CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Makes Historic First Flight in Germany; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 28/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 19,791 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp owns 205,238 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Kempen Mgmt Nv invested in 11,949 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Coastline Tru Company accumulated 12,768 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri stated it has 6,700 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0.3% or 1.08M shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 16,604 shares. Park Avenue Limited Co accumulated 4,183 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambridge Communications stated it has 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Private Asset has 0.31% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,357 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Knightsbridge Asset Lc reported 6.92% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Semper Augustus Investments Gru Ltd Liability holds 1.43% or 21,284 shares in its portfolio. Town & Country Bankshares & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 0.21% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,050 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 136,274 shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $35.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 449,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.71 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5,312 shares to 6,566 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 22,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $739,067 activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR bought 1,354 shares worth $509,534.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.75 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.