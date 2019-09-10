American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose While Overbrook Management Cut Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Holder Barry Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $345,760

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 5.80M shares traded or 75.82% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 12.49 million shares traded or 17.71% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59M and $319.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 451,089 shares to 485,199 shares, valued at $25.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.72 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,439 shares to 90,856 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.10 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

