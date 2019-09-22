American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Holding by $32.24 Million; As Cit Group (CIT) Share Price Declined, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Lowered Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 342,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $137.86 million, down from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38 million shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 1.13M shares traded or 60.16% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 13/03/2018 – CIT Bank Launches New Money Market Account Expanding Its Product Portfolio; 06/03/2018 – CIT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED NOTES AT PAR; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $500 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 24/05/2018 – CIT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cit’s Ba2 Senior Unsecured Rating, Revises Outlook To Positive From Stable; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – FinTech Breakthrough Names CIT Point-Of-Sale Platform As “Best Small Business Lending Solution” In 2018

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CIT Names David Harnisch President of Commercial Finance as Jim Hudak Retires – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIT Serves as Co-Lead Arranger on $90.6 Million Financing for Multifamily Project in Washington, DC – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Pehub.com published: “CIT backs Washington, DC multifamily housing project – PE Hub” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT and Operation HOPE Introduce Launch and Grow in Southern California – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $34 Million Financing for Texas Assisted Living Facility – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $497.66 million and $292.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62,000 shares to 435,527 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. Fawcett John J. had bought 7,000 shares worth $307,717. Shares for $500,817 were bought by Alemany Ellen R on Tuesday, August 13. 1,000 shares were bought by McPhail Kenneth, worth $43,139 on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 106,137 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 87,100 were accumulated by Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 59,402 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The California-based Hahn Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Ent Finance Ser Corp accumulated 430 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 4.81% or 493,750 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0.02% or 257,898 shares. Mackay Shields holds 121,559 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 3,300 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. The New York-based Renaissance Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 3,138 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 6,467 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.11 million for 8.78 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 4.24 million shares. Violich Cap Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Parkside Bancorp And Trust reported 0.21% stake. Colorado-based Ghp Investment has invested 0.62% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Dana Invest Advisors Inc invested in 261,800 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt owns 8,459 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 1.67% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 47,490 shares. Moreover, Pacifica Cap Invests Limited Liability Com has 1.05% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.18% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Barrett Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Wagner Bowman Management Corporation has 0.18% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,139 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.29% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). M&T State Bank stated it has 0.13% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Howe & Rusling accumulated 77 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 410 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.15 million shares to 5.58M shares, valued at $231.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 369,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).