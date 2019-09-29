American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose While Arete Wealth Advisors Raised Stake by $335,544; Alpha Windward Has Boosted Its Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Position by $682,019

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, up from 8,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 2355.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 29,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 30,912 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $711,000, up from 1,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.57B market cap company. It closed at $23.21 lastly. It is down 30.44% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q EPS 2c; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Tru Company, Rhode Island-based fund reported 12,348 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 307,789 shares. Conning has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,351 shares. Rampart Management Company Ltd Liability Company holds 0.46% or 31,296 shares. 28,011 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia has invested 0.19% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 49 were reported by Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Co. Cibc World Markets reported 241,575 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability holds 8,514 shares. Group Inc holds 268,900 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Kcm Advsrs Lc, California-based fund reported 19,966 shares. Principal Grp accumulated 0.11% or 1.00M shares. 1,862 are held by Washington Mngmt Inc. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.24% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,244 shares to 23,170 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,332 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

