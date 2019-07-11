American Express Co (AXP) Position Maintained by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 21,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.02M, up from 463,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $126.89. About 2.40M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 14,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15 million, down from 286,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.75. About 3.31M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 43,503 shares to 814,948 shares, valued at $48.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,883 shares to 173,228 shares, valued at $46.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.05 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.