American Express Co (AXP) Position Maintained by Intersect Capital Llc; Oakmont Partners Has Lifted Position in Illumina (ILMN)

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 126.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 5,355 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 2,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $281.42. About 628,438 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 11,289 shares to 117,078 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.