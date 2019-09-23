American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While Utah Retirement Systems Has Increased Position; Accuvest Global Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $740,767 as Shares Rose

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 5,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 130,122 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.06M, up from 124,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $117.15. About 510,112 shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 64.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 15,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409,000, down from 24,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 1.46M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Destiny 2 Expansion Il: Warmind Brings New Gear, Endgame Content, and Activities to Players; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.72 million for 71.09 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $171.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shake Shack Class A by 10,391 shares to 16,958 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Discretionary Selt (XLY).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 9,252 shares to 276,527 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,843 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).