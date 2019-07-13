American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While Riverpark Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.31 Million; As Nike (NKE) Shares Declined, Holder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Trimmed Its Stake by $757,881

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 0.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 9 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,291 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.14M, down from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.09M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 12,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, down from 84,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.57M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72B for 15.60 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 10,294 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability reported 16,382 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 199,259 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 1.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wesbanco National Bank owns 7,338 shares. Cls Invests Limited Company owns 1,304 shares. Korea Inv Corporation stated it has 748,139 shares. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has invested 0.43% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). M Holdings Secs has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Goelzer Invest Management Inc reported 53,120 shares stake. Wisconsin-based Dana Advsr Inc has invested 1.45% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.68% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Berkshire Hathaway invested in 151.61M shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Co accumulated 144,814 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,368 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Glob owns 11,484 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) owns 93,236 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Carderock Capital, a Maryland-based fund reported 47,433 shares. 9,644 were accumulated by Toth Financial Advisory. Mariner Ltd Com has 0.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Park Corporation Oh has 323,695 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Hemenway Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.2% or 847,588 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd reported 1.42% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Braun Stacey Assoc accumulated 3,300 shares. Thomas White Ltd has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,758 shares. Cambridge stated it has 12,412 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1.72 million shares. Hamel Associate Incorporated reported 5,627 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.