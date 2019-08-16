American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While North American Management Cut Stake by $607,893; Holder Equitec Specialists Raised Hc2 Hldgs (HCHC) Position

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 152,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66M, down from 157,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $124.45. About 1.16 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 2050.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 553,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.40% . The institutional investor held 580,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 57,817 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 62.06% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 08/05/2018 – HC2 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HC2 Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 10 Days; 17/05/2018 – HC2 at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM POSITIVE FOR HC2; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $110 Million Senior Secured Notes to Refinance Senior Secured Bridge; 10/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 23/04/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Affiliation Partnership for KMCC-TV Las Vegas with Azteca America; 13/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings Broadcasting Unit Names Louis Libin Managing Director of Strategy; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23,370 shares to 79,262 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 47,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.96 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & Company has invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bb&T invested in 0.22% or 114,487 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt holds 0.37% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 17,343 shares. Finemark Savings Bank accumulated 11,208 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company invested in 27,605 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 9,893 shares. 266,011 were accumulated by Amer International Grp Inc. Troy Asset Management Ltd holds 8.17% or 1.53 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.26% or 3.99 million shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,576 shares. Savant Lc invested in 7,802 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 146,097 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.45% or 14,639 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.23% or 8,194 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 0.24% or 16,097 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold HCHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 5.28% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Tower Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 7,274 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Llc owns 20,000 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) or 249,963 shares. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 78,400 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 53,802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsr Lc, Us-based fund reported 242,170 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Ameritas Prtn stated it has 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). American Financial Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.22% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Teton reported 732,117 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 1.10M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.