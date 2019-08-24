American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While Intersect Capital Has Raised by $456,165 Its Holding; Invesco LTD Position in Prospect Capital (PSEC) Lowered by $426,222

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61 million shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 71,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 429,612 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 500,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 2.50 million shares traded or 67.83% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q EPS 14C; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 22/03/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Cap Announces Issuance of $103.5 M of 4.95% Convertible Notes Due 2022; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 401,483 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 16,604 shares. Fairfield Bush And reported 0.38% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ipswich Investment Mgmt invested in 9,301 shares or 0.33% of the stock. British Columbia Investment owns 235,327 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Company holds 2.36% or 41,087 shares. 949,268 are held by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Heritage Wealth Advisors, Virginia-based fund reported 2,691 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 6.58M shares. Tradition Capital has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 1.41% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). California-based Leisure Cap Mngmt has invested 0.76% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). West Virginia-based City Holdings has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth invested in 0.01% or 21,215 shares. Eqis Cap Management holds 0.02% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 33,529 shares. Moreover, Barnett & Company Inc has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 40,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 581,200 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Mckinley Ltd Liability Corp Delaware reported 842,248 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). 311,444 were accumulated by Us National Bank & Trust De. 3.79M are owned by Muzinich Incorporated. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cambridge Invest Rech accumulated 0.02% or 293,052 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp invested in 714,889 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.45 million for 8.25 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.29M shares to 2.29 million shares, valued at $199.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 270,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NYSE:NMFC).