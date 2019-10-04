American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While Gm Advisory Group Has Lowered Its Position; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding as Stock Declined

Gm Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 86,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, down from 102,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $114. About 1.55 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $109.08. About 924,037 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976

Gm Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $547.47M and $318.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares to 14,628 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.70 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 548,400 shares to 848,400 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.57M for 16.83 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.