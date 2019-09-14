American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While Front Barnett Associates Lowered Its Stake by $419,676; As Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Share Price Declined, Caymus Capital Partners LP Cut Holding by $2.07 Million

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 2.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, down from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $809.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 4.75 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 02/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 04/04/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ICPT, NOG, RPAI; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – EXPECTING 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY 18% TO 22% OVER 2017; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q ADJ EPS 17C, EST. 12C; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘SD’ FROM ‘CC’; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Enters Amended Governance Agreement With Shareholder TRT Holdings

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 73,991 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13M, down from 77,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.34M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $596.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,002 shares to 67,962 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Investment Management Lc stated it has 10,876 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt reported 452,585 shares or 5.84% of all its holdings. Florida-based Noesis Cap Mangement has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc owns 2,500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 32,721 shares. Acropolis Management Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 10,464 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank Com owns 54,078 shares. Fiduciary Communication holds 0.39% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 120,747 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc owns 20,727 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 112,339 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1.24M shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 1.69% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 400,218 shares. Advisory Rech Inc has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 56,077 are held by Soros Fund Management Ltd. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 26,601 shares.

More important recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOG’s profit will be $47.83 million for 4.23 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition With Cash and Stock – Business Wire” on July 18, 2018. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Continuing Success in Ground Game Acquisition Strategy, and Preliminary Second Quarter Operations and Balance Sheet Update – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.