American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased Its Position by $1.73 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose, Shareholder Weatherstone Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.99 Million

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 55.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 15,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $125.85. About 642,471 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 82.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 14,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,980 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417,000, down from 17,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $131.06. About 1.46M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Ptnrs has invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dean Inv Associate holds 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 51,129 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 27,668 were reported by Fragasso Gru Inc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 127,734 shares. Altfest L J And stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisory Research Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 248,474 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6.32 million shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lvw Limited Liability Corporation owns 31,324 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has 33,523 shares. Adirondack And Management Inc reported 1,558 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 3.31% or 58,417 shares. Jmg Grp Inc owns 2,395 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sectoral Asset Mgmt reported 17,799 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.13 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “American Express Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slicks Trip up Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares to 7,170 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).