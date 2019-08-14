American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While Cambiar Investors Has Cut Stake; As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Put) (CTRP) Shares Declined, Susquehanna International Group Llp Upped Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (CTRP) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 115,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 908,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.68 million, up from 792,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 3.25M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 14,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 500,140 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.67M, down from 514,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $122.65. About 5.44 million shares traded or 73.52% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 33,452 shares to 334,980 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) by 9,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Llp has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 15,594 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has 1.14 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Systematic Fincl Lp has invested 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 54,900 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Comm accumulated 18,102 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 198,232 shares. Mairs And Power holds 1.84% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Grassi Invest has 0.37% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Chemung Canal Tru Com invested in 1.26% or 48,283 shares. Synovus Financial has 36,908 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rodgers Brothers invested in 1.3% or 41,637 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.74 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

