American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Its Position by $12.73 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Trimmed Its Holding by $347,500

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 3,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 10 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 3,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $90.64. About 4.37 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 17/04/2018 – Philly Starbucks Incident Least of CEO Kevin Johnson’s Problems

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 103,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 519,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.09 million, down from 622,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $117.11. About 2.66M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $146.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,525 shares to 6,725 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,400 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Strategies Ltd Liability holds 55,000 shares or 6.41% of its portfolio. 9.31 million were accumulated by Pershing Square Cap Mngmt L P. Regal Advsrs Lc owns 3,602 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.4% or 20.18 million shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.98% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,747 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Merchants Corp invested in 26,450 shares or 0.35% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lafayette Invests, a Maryland-based fund reported 20,128 shares. Westwood Corp Il stated it has 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp owns 0.87% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 20,510 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 3.21 million shares. Aspiriant Lc owns 4,381 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited Company has 190,716 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.93 million for 32.37 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 16,078 shares. Orrstown Service stated it has 10,685 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. 9,000 were reported by Fundx Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. 5,000 were reported by Fred Alger. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 86,001 shares. Westwood Hldg Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 8,833 shares. Koshinski Asset Management accumulated 3,235 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Swedbank accumulated 1.03 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards has 0.22% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.44% or 754,774 shares. Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.69% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Private Ocean reported 0.05% stake. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 410 shares. Haverford Trust Company holds 23,900 shares.