American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose While Capital Wealth Planning Lowered Its Position; Coca (KO) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Lowered Its Holding by $679,466

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 55.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 15,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 12,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 1.86M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 14,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 804,380 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.69M, down from 819,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 5.07 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,193 shares to 160,962 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Incorporated (NASDAQ:CDK).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.61 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 9,500 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.46% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Oarsman Capital has 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 8,775 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Welch Gp has invested 0.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Brown Advisory Llc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 30,305 shares. Permit Capital Limited Liability reported 1,175 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru LP reported 170,380 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Baxter Bros holds 0.84% or 76,439 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Management Inc accumulated 37,243 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Limited Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Axa owns 2.22 million shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 1,080 are owned by Fincl Advantage.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Overweight Consumer Staples – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru has 55,877 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Parnassus Ca holds 2.94% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 6.83M shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). White Pine Capital Limited Liability stated it has 3,870 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 6,373 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prns Limited Liability Company holds 3.81% or 782,924 shares in its portfolio. M Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 4,779 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability accumulated 15,351 shares. Beese Fulmer has invested 0.37% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Duncker Streett And Company Inc has invested 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Aperio Limited Liability Com accumulated 549,526 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.26% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,598 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares to 18,915 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).