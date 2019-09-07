American Express Co (AXP) Holding Maintained by Intersect Capital Llc; Carret Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $445,000 as Stock Price Declined

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon ‘Fishbowl’ event on Monday; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48M shares traded or 37.46% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,998 shares to 47,411 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 7,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,785 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Co has 1,066 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 72,678 shares. Albion Financial Grp Ut stated it has 2.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old West Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Odey Asset Mgmt Gp holds 1,600 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Com invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Lipe & Dalton invested in 177 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vision Capital Mgmt has 3.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,193 shares. Sei Investments Co accumulated 309,874 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset Inc has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 264 shares. 4,504 are owned by Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Bouchey Grp reported 640 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Inc Lc invested in 2.92% or 1,645 shares. Veritas Mngmt Llp invested in 270 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Savings Bank reported 0.76% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gfs Llc stated it has 10,538 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 1.81 million were accumulated by Beutel Goodman Ltd. Tiemann Invest Advsrs holds 0.35% or 4,232 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% stake. Adirondack Tru holds 2,940 shares. 12,071 were reported by Profit Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Glenmede Na stated it has 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,715 shares. 7,232 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.97% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fundx Ltd holds 0.33% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hexavest holds 0.69% or 497,537 shares.

