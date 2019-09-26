American Express Co (AXP) Holding Maintained by Arete Wealth Advisors Llc; Community Trust & Investment Co Has Trimmed Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $2.82 Million; Stock Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 2.61M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 52,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 352,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.27M, down from 404,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 15.69M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,706 shares to 44,626 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 20,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,358 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Intl Grwth & Inc T (BGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $812.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 25,348 shares to 112,576 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).