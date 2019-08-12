American Express Co (AXP) Holding Held by Troy Asset Management Ltd; Home Depot (HD) Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2058.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 37,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 38,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, up from 1,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $206.8. About 1.66M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.82M, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 2.52M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 84,237 shares to 2,348 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 24,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) reported 23,139 shares. Paloma Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 2,317 shares. Banque Pictet Cie reported 115,494 shares stake. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc owns 35,694 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 2.86 million shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Northrock Partners Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,575 shares. Advisory Rech Inc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 94,341 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Management has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Perkins Coie Tru Co has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fragasso Gp Incorporated reported 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Selway Asset Mngmt holds 2.89% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,485 shares. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,818 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.68% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 65,896 shares. Spark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.74 million shares to 213,576 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

