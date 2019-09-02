American Express Co (AXP) Holding Held by Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.72 Million

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 580,537 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.51M, down from 599,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 1.99M shares traded or 21.96% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 257,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.12M, up from 253,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 2.37 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares to 359,225 shares, valued at $17.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $341.84M for 36.19 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 359,401 shares to 46,279 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 23,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,397 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).