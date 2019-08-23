American Express Co (AXP) Holding Held by Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose While Donald Smith & Company Has Cut by $3.12 Million Its Holding

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 3,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 257,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.12 million, up from 253,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $118.93. About 1.37M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 16,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 49,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $197.45. About 648,525 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO MOVE ALCOVER FROM LONDON TO MADRID: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Morgan Stanley to follow Goldman in bet on Brazilian fintech – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 12/03/2018 – Behind Goldman Race to Top, a Quiet Battle for Blankfein’s Favor; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Names David Solomon as Sole President (Video); 10/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PUSHES BACK NEXT CZECH RATE-HIKE FORECAST TO 2019; 08/03/2018 – PE Hub: Goldman is said to spend $100 mln on Clarity Money; 09/03/2018 – In December, Goldman Sachs echoed Phelps’ sentiment, saying that while it was “pro-risk” in equities this year, the investment bank’s top strategists expected time was “running out for Goldilocks.”; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs recommends companies with large domestic sales exposure during periods of rising global trade tensions; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GERMANY CO-CHIEF SAYS STARTING TO TRANSFER SENIOR PEOPLE TO FRANKFURT DUE TO BREXIT

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Malaysia charges Goldman execs over 1MDB scandal – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) – Apple, Goldman Sachs To Launch Credit Card In August – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.91 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Cap accumulated 10,443 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 0.43% or 5,000 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Winch Advisory Service Lc has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). State Street Corp invested in 20.90M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Zebra Capital Lc has 1,652 shares. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 7,321 shares. Lipe Dalton has 2.75% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Leisure Capital holds 0.49% or 3,034 shares in its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru Com has 0.86% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,826 shares. The Alabama-based Welch Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.14% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 62,700 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Limited accumulated 21,503 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 2,993 shares stake. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation reported 41,203 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 7,289 shares. Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,773 shares. Moreover, Rockland has 0.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 2,534 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Company invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 6,885 were accumulated by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Associated Banc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,979 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia owns 0.12% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 115,737 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 197,066 shares. Town And Country Bank And Dba First Bankers has invested 0.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Private Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Old Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 9,461 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,483 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,150 shares to 5,261 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,286 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).