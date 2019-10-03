American Express Co (AXP) Holding Held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh; Facebook (FB) Stock Rose While Family Management Cut by $2.66 Million Its Holding

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 30,988 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 26,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 2.19M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 13,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 872 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168,000, down from 14,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $179.58. About 11.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Looker Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Facebook for weeks has had to defend its business model to lawmakers, investors and users; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Security Executive Stamos to Depart, NY Times Reports; 11/05/2018 – It’s not the first time the idea of a Facebook coin has been floated, but the plans take on some greater meaning in light of Facebook’s recently reshuffled executive structure and newly formed blockchain group; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook’s Tamara Hrivnak and 300’s Kevin Liles to Keynote at A2IM’s Indie Week; 27/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Breaking: Sources tell me Facebook will delay the unveiling of its home speaker amid privacy uproar, and they’ll; 27/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 02/05/2018 – Facebook Feud Set for EU Court as Dublin Judge Resists Delay Bid; 04/04/2018 – Gottlieb says Facebook, other tech companies must do more to stop illicit opioid sales

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 1,950 shares to 7,150 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mengis Capital Management has 0.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 0.53% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Johnson Inv Counsel owns 510,713 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,064 shares. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.47% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Washington Trust Comml Bank owns 2,374 shares. Prudential stated it has 638,765 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 962,868 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Korea Investment Corporation has 0.4% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 5,274 were accumulated by Parkside Natl Bank Trust. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Focused Invsts Ltd Llc holds 7.16% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas owns 2,158 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Osterweis Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 1,792 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp stated it has 8.06M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 78,716 were accumulated by Jacobs And Ca. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 473,411 shares. Howard Cap invested in 3.37% or 128,097 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.94% or 70,403 shares. New York-based Tiger Global Lc has invested 9.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,352 were accumulated by Maple Capital Management Inc. Westwood Holdings Gru reported 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Buckingham Mgmt Incorporated holds 36,653 shares. Fincl Architects holds 15,969 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Management reported 53,793 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi accumulated 0.01% or 155,422 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability has invested 1.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Matthew 25 Mgmt has invested 6.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parsec Finance has invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $254.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 11,346 shares to 106,399 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 54,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.14 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.