American Express Co (AXP) Holding Has Lifted by Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc; Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Stock Price Rose While Capital Growth Management LP Has Cut by $2.00 Million Its Holding

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 14.14M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.21 million, down from 14.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 11.03 million shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO HAS APPETITE FOR PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES ROE BETWEEN 18%-20% IN NEXT YEARS; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 09/03/2018 BRADESCO SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC CUT TO 6.5% IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS CORPORATE LOAN DEMAND LIKELY TO REBOUND AT THE END OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – Bradesco chairman says credit up 5 percent since start of year; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 05/04/2018 – MUFG SELLS PART OF ITS STAKE IN BANCO BRADESCO FOR 45.3B YEN; 14/03/2018 – BRADESCO’S TRABUCO: REFORMS COMMITMENT IS CRUCIAL IN ELECTION

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dis (NYSE:CBD) by 850,000 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $29.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Azul S A.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 90,890 shares to 60,067 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,594 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).