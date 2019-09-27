American Express Co (AXP) Holder Valueworks Cut Position; As Avery Dennison (AVY) Stock Rose, Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Cut by $594,550 Its Holding

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 31,815 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93M, down from 36,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $118.91. About 3.29 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 14,326 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, down from 19,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.56. About 287,559 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – APPROVED RESTRUCTURING PLAN ASSOCIATED WITH CONSOLIDATION OF EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL AND GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CORRECTING and REPLACING American Express and National Trust for Historic Preservation Honor Women’s History From Coast to Coast – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orrstown has invested 1.8% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ls Advisors Ltd Liability holds 26,601 shares. Capital Fund Management owns 41,352 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Lc owns 5,090 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 200 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Limited has invested 0.59% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.27% or 8.91M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 215,332 shares. Boltwood Cap Mgmt has invested 1.69% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Great Lakes Advsr Lc reported 560,093 shares. Moreover, Smith Salley & Associates has 0.24% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,732 shares. 43,618 are held by Choate Inv Advsr. Chem Savings Bank has 61,158 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 345,986 shares.

Valueworks Llc, which manages about $252.31 million and $151.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34,001 shares to 336,223 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 76,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,380 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 12,058 shares to 199,284 shares, valued at $16.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,273 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Sml Cp Core Alpha F (FYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold AVY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 70.40 million shares or 0.28% less from 70.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W Ca has 0.08% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) or 5,748 shares. Horizon Lc accumulated 0.01% or 3,331 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd accumulated 0% or 4,055 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). 2,600 were accumulated by Fruth Invest Mgmt. Kbc Nv holds 0.17% or 187,198 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 1,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund has 0.04% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Tdam Usa invested in 0.15% or 18,052 shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts has 0.16% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 32,101 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 20,001 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated owns 59,062 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.01% or 600 shares in its portfolio.