American Express Co (AXP) Holder Todd Asset Management Lifted Position; Private Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Universal Health Services (UHS) as Share Price Rose

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 93,378 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18M, down from 97,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $152.18. About 21,152 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 14749.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 252,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 254,664 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.44 million, up from 1,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.52. About 117,033 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 3,456 shares to 184,320 shares, valued at $31.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 20,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,583 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Murphy Capital Management has 0.39% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 21,145 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 180,018 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 2,655 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Associated Banc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,118 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt reported 2,198 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cullinan stated it has 60,807 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Ipswich Investment Mgmt holds 0.37% or 9,302 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust stated it has 44,179 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Wheatland reported 0.48% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested in 0.91% or 10,746 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 6,370 shares. Dodge & Cox reported 19.18M shares. Endeavour Capital Advsrs has invested 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Roffman Miller Associates Incorporated Pa has 200,481 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.32% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 1.63 million shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 4,374 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 20,355 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 1,792 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 11,690 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 34,612 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Com reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio owns 18,691 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 0% or 58,803 shares. First Eagle Investment Mgmt Lc has 2.91 million shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 385,761 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $674.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 26,663 shares to 3.47M shares, valued at $54.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Hospitality Corp. by 895,496 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.75 million for 16.69 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.