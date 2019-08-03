American Express Co (AXP) Holder Symphony Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $329,943 as Market Valuation Rose; Leonard Green Partners LP Continues to Hold Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 67.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 7,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $818,000, up from 4,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of American Express Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holdg Inc, Texas-based fund reported 2,293 shares. Junto Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 4.73% or 752,669 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 14,639 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gamco Et Al has invested 1.45% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Enterprise Fincl Service Corp reported 473 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.32% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 234,420 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 45,508 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Stewart & Patten Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,011 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma reported 9,854 shares. Indiana Tru & Mgmt Com invested 0.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Haverford Serv Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Griffin Asset Inc holds 0.99% or 64,141 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,979 shares. Dana Advsr accumulated 1.45% or 282,290 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 453 shares to 2,321 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 366,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf.