American Express Co (AXP) Holder Rk Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Eog Resources (EOG) Position Increased by Chesley Taft & Associates Llc

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 58,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 67,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $122.38. About 2.97 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 24,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 20,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 3.19 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Corporation (NYSE:GE) by 47,880 shares to 51,505 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 62,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,668 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80,768 shares to 131,368 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.71 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.