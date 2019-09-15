American Express Co (AXP) Holder Private Wealth Partners Raised Its Position by $1.73 Million as Stock Rose; Gofen & Glossberg Raised Its Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $355,824 as Share Value Rose

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 157.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 14,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 23,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 4,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 498,755 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.95M, up from 494,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.42M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,053 shares to 382,864 shares, valued at $75.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 7,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,923 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fosun Limited has invested 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 0.47% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 215,637 shares. Sandler Capital holds 143,450 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 49,502 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.49% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bennicas And Assoc Incorporated holds 17,543 shares. Louisiana-based Orleans Mgmt La has invested 1.4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tru Co Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 167,179 were reported by First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership. Swarthmore Gp has 132,975 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. 11,731 are held by Court Place Advisors Llc. Moreover, Canandaigua Bancorp And Tru has 0.74% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 47,695 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management has 5,594 shares. M Kraus Company reported 79,776 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 939 shares. Westchester Management has 500 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Synovus, a Georgia-based fund reported 28,886 shares. Ghp Advsr owns 0.62% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 40,972 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.87% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Permit Cap Lc owns 1,100 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.69% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested in 495,434 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs holds 1.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 233,457 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research reported 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tdam Usa holds 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 15,964 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5.66M shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.29% or 338,081 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 14,601 shares.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $649.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV) by 42,725 shares to 423,950 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

