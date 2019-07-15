American Express Co (AXP) Holder Overbrook Management Trimmed Its Position by $549,360; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined While Arcadia Investment Management Has Lowered Holding

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $128.06. About 1.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,159 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 36,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 10.60 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI TO REFRAIN FROM MEGADEALS LIKE PFIZER CONSUMER BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.66% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 485,041 shares. State Street accumulated 0.31% or 36.25 million shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Llc owns 599 shares. Foster Motley owns 2,632 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sandhill Capital Prns Lc owns 7,062 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Papp L Roy & Assocs has 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0.47% or 50,294 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,524 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 47,687 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 199,259 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.05% or 976,305 shares. Davis Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 700,000 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 186,876 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 146,097 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Harbour Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,500 shares stake.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 145,395 shares to 725,104 shares, valued at $26.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.62 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.65 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.