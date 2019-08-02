American Express Co (AXP) Holder Overbrook Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Valuation Rose, Holder Bamco Has Upped Position

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $123.79. About 1.73M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 49,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 704,292 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.35 million, up from 654,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $161.83. About 518,300 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 158,971 shares to 345,515 shares, valued at $31.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 30,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,613 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard accumulated 11.96M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.06% stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Numerixs holds 0.04% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc holds 28,850 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 28,654 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Co has 57,153 shares. Etrade Management Lc reported 17,796 shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 704,292 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.31% or 566,771 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1,449 shares. 2,532 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins. Guggenheim Capital owns 49,395 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.60 million activity. 1,667 shares were sold by Faddis Jonathan, worth $189,955.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 7,598 shares to 303,383 shares, valued at $23.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

