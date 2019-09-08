American Express Co (AXP) Holder Overbrook Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stake by $2.97 Million; Stock Price Rose

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.55M shares traded or 39.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 33.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 28,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 114,845 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91 million, up from 86,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 414,794 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8,000 shares to 116,788 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 32,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 959,507 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 81,747 shares to 521,538 shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 14.45 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.