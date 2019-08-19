American Express Co (AXP) Holder North American Management Lowered Its Stake; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Holding in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Has Raised as Market Value Declined

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 78.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9,330 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 1.57 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500.

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 152,415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66 million, down from 157,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.34 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx has 0.08% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 22,920 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 129,985 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 14,882 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Chesley Taft & Associate Lc holds 0.11% or 15,480 shares in its portfolio. 24,300 were reported by Snow Capital Mngmt Lp. Shell Asset Management Com has invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Motco owns 39 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 283,233 shares. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management) reported 6,975 shares. First City Cap stated it has 2,700 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 25,982 shares. Strategic reported 0.62% stake.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,880 shares to 70,053 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 24,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,705 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Limited invested in 0.1% or 14,355 shares. Putnam Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company reported 0% stake. Counselors stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Reliant Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 100,008 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 18,995 shares. Brighton Jones holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,476 shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Co invested in 7,484 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 145,733 shares. Goelzer Management Incorporated holds 53,120 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 662,200 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Confluence Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Yhb Invest Advsr Inc holds 8,117 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 172,610 shares stake.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,608 shares to 83,943 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 14,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,673 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).