American Express Co (AXP) Holder Mackenzie Financial Cut Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Market Valuation Rose While Csat Investment Advisory LP Increased Its Position

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 38,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 129,520 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 91,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 1.11M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 96.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 143,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 5,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578,000, down from 148,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.56. About 3.62 million shares traded or 15.58% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,756 shares to 13,955 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 25,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,966 shares, and cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.13 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 13,210 shares to 14,860 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 1.93 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).