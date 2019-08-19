American Express Co (AXP) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Holding; As Tesla (TSLA) Stock Rose, Jasper Ridge Partners LP Decreased Its Holding by $44.52 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $223.2. About 1.57M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Wall St ends choppy day lower; 16/05/2018 – Swiss prosecutors investigate fatal Tesla crash; 05/04/2018 – Spotify and Tesla show growth is still winning over profit; 21/03/2018 – Detroit News: Source: Tesla shareholders approve Musk’s compensation; 14/03/2018 – Tesla says Model S, Model X production efficiency much improved; 15/05/2018 – Tesla Is Said to Lose Energy Leaders Amid Musk’s Reorganization; 03/04/2018 – In self-driving cars, human drivers and standards come up short -experts; 11/05/2018 – ABC News: Tesla faces 4th federal investigation in latest setback; 13/05/2018 – Tesla board members are facing shareholder scrutiny as the company struggles to contain costs while ramping up production of its Model 3 electric sedans; 02/05/2018 – Tesla 1Q Loss/Shr $4.19

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 78,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 232,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.43M, down from 310,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 641,676 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.97 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 962 shares. Pecaut And stated it has 0.56% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Parnassus Investments Ca holds 2.94% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6.83M shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 172,610 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank invested in 6,550 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Epoch Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wade G W has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Aspiriant Lc accumulated 5,176 shares. 71,468 were accumulated by Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc. Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 37,089 shares. Financial Counselors holds 7,031 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 8,625 were accumulated by Inv House Lc. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 0.14% or 157,129 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,706 shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 32,147 shares to 186,755 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,492 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management reported 1,693 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 2,989 shares. Invesco owns 0.15% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1.61 million shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 35,326 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Ltd has 0.14% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 5,868 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 328,338 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability reported 2,570 shares stake. Lincoln Natl holds 1,636 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com reported 0.11% stake. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 209,294 shares. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Lc has invested 0.59% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.01% or 1,251 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has 0.46% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 21,765 shares to 43,183 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 326,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Service Now Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual EPS reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.