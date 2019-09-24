American Express Co (AXP) Holder Intrust Bank Na Has Lowered Position by $806,634 as Stock Price Rose; Arrow Financial Increased Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $572,300

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 16,994 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 11,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $110.84. About 3.43 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352,000, down from 9,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.24. About 5.20M shares traded or 51.14% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 6,385 shares to 26,055 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,910 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Announces FDA Approval and U.S. Launch of Next-Generation Evolutâ„¢ PRO+ TAVR System for Treatment of Symptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis Patients – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Medtronic next-gen TAVR system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Medtronic Announces Robotic-Assisted Surgery Investor Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IN.PACT AV Access Trial Meets Primary Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 45,300 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co has 0.4% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Finemark Bank & Trust And Trust has 0.13% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Birch Hill Inv Lc holds 2,485 shares. Greystone Managed Invs Inc stated it has 74,204 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Gam Ag reported 0.69% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Prentiss Smith And Co holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 83,693 shares. Hikari Tsushin owns 2.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 96,040 shares. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 49,385 were reported by Sumitomo Life Ins. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 25,907 shares stake. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.44% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.61% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Panagora Asset invested in 1.52M shares or 0.66% of the stock. Stoneridge Partners Limited Liability Com has 1.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 30,357 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 858,038 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech accumulated 0% or 4,313 shares. Nordea Management has invested 0.67% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Levin Cap Strategies Lp reported 7,064 shares stake. Jcic Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 340 shares. 97,660 were reported by Mason Street Ltd Co. 132,057 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Davenport And holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 49,142 shares. 2,396 are owned by Dearborn Ltd Liability. Guardian Lp holds 14,018 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Advisory Alpha Llc stated it has 2,555 shares. Cape Ann Savings Bank holds 2,100 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Anchor Capital Lc reported 2,129 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.24 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.