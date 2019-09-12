American Express Co (AXP) Holder Intrust Bank Na Has Decreased Its Holding; Northeast Financial Consultants Upped Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $863,208 as Market Valuation Declined

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352,000, down from 9,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.37. About 2.28M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47M, up from 6,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1845.39. About 2.57M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Gartner, Exits Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 15/03/2018 – AMZN: @Ninja getting fillllled with twitch prime subs! #GodsPlan

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $974.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN) by 27,500 shares to 10,664 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 490,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,272 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Acquisitive Alibaba Confronts Life Without Jack Ma – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet Stock: GOOGL and the Antitrust Police – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,900 are owned by Selz Capital Ltd. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.14% or 263 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership holds 1.18% or 135,814 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 4.98% or 15,051 shares. Focused Wealth invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blair William Company Il accumulated 266,992 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Eqis Mngmt reported 1,345 shares. 298 are owned by First Merchants Corp. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 0.4% or 1,037 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 0.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 480 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com has 16,140 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 668 shares stake. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 86,081 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,044 shares to 35,091 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).