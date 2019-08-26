American Express Co (AXP) Holder Heritage Investors Management Has Lowered Its Position by $681,359; International Value Advisers Has Upped Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Position by $3.51 Million as Market Valuation Declined

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.17 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 51,601 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 6,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 240,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31 million, down from 246,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 2.53 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,143 shares to 34,427 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 24,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.19 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA) by 60 shares to 1,126 shares, valued at $339.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 138,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11 million shares, and cut its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).